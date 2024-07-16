ADVERTISEMENT

NCSC member visits Armstrong’s family

Published - July 16, 2024 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

National Commission for Scheduled Castes member Vaddepalli Ramchander inspecting the spot where BSP leader K. Armstrong was murdered in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) member Vaddepalli Ramchander on Tuesday met the family of late BSP leader K. Armstrong, who was murdered at his residence in Perambur recently.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Ramchander said that there were many welfare schemes available under the Central and State governments, and that he had recommended that the Chennai Collector help the deceased’s family benefit from them.

The NCSC member said that he had warned officials over repeated incidents of “rowdyism” or “goondagiri” or “political involvement”. He said that the authorities had apologised and promised to maintain the rule of law. Mr. Ramchander said that the conspiracy to murder had been planned for over a month.

The NCSC member is expected to receive a report on the incident within five days. He said that various sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 had been included in the FIR registered in connection with the case.

