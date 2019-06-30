NCSC conducts suo motu probe

National Commission for Scheduled Caste Vice-Chairman L. Murugan, on Saturday conducted a suo motu inquiry into “honour killing” of a 16-year-old Dalit girl and her 22-year-old lover near Mettupalayam. He said the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act had provisions to ensure severe punishment for those involved in honour killings. But he added that the Commission would push for a new law to tackle honour killings, if required.

Mr. Murugan, who held discussions with Coimbatore Collector K. Rajamani and Coimbatore District (rural) Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar, said the family of the girl will be given ₹4,12,500 as immediate assistance — 50% of the total assistance of ₹ 8,25,000 assured under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“The mother of the girl will be given a government job within a week. The Collector has assured to give an order appointing the woman in any of the suitable posts lying vacant in the district. She will also get a green house, as per the provisions of the Act,” he said.

Mr. Murugan said the police had given an assurance that they will take action against three other persons suspected of involvement in the crime. According to him, the NCSC had conducted suo motu investigations into several cases affecting SCs, and had been instrumental in ensuring speedy trial of many cases, which ended in convictions.

The Commission had requested the DGP and the secretary of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department to identify places that were prone to atrocities against SCs and conduct events to promote communal harmony. Such initiatives were being carried out at Valayapatti in Madurai, he said.

Mr. Murugan said atrocities against SCs had reduced across the country, including in Tamil Nadu. More such cases were reported from Kerala, Karnataka and West Bengal.