NCSC assures help to family of murdered sanitary worker, daughter

RAMANATHAPURAM

25 December 2021 16:51 IST

Compensation would be given to the kin of the deceased, says official

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) vice-chairman Arun Halder has given an assurance of help to the family of a railway sanitary worker, who along with her daughter was found murdered at her dwelling in Mandapam on December 9.

The NCSC had taken note of the issue based on media reports and decided to visit the hamlet.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Halder said he had held a meeting with the Superintendent of Police E. Karthik and Ramanathapuram Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat on the steps taken in this heinous crime.

Advertising

Advertising

The officials briefed about the arrest of two persons and recovery of the properties, which were allegedly missing from the scene of crime. When asked about the compensation being given to the family of the deceased, the officers said they were yet to be released, Mr. Halder said and assured that it would be given in a week or 10 days upon receipt of a few more documents.

On December 9, the bodies of Kaliammal and her younger daughter Manimegalai were charred. To give an impression of a case of suicide, the killers had locked the house from inside. However, investigations revealed that Sasikumar, 35, and Rajkumar, 30, of Mandapam camp had murdered them and burnt their bodies. They had visited the house two days ago to carry out civil work, police said.

Later, when pointed out about the case of a girl belonging to the SC community, who had reportedly died by suicide in the coastal district recently, Mr. Halder said the family would get a compensation. When a boy from a minority community, who had promised to marry the girl went back on his promise, the dejected girl ended her life.

The NCSC, the vice-chairman said he had been creating awareness programs and educating the SC community about the policies of the government. The government, he said would initiate stern action against those who victimised the minority sections.

The courts too, Mr. Halder hoped, would deliver justice without delay and urged the custodians of law to expedite the probe and file charge sheets. Later, he left for Madurai by road.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)