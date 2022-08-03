NCSC asks two banks to address issues raised by employees of SC community

Several gaps found with regard to promotions, filling up of vacancies, transfer policies, says Vijay Sampla

Vijay Sampla, right, chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, addressing the media persons in Chennai on Wednesday. Also seen is Arun Halder, vice-chairman of the Commission. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has asked two public sector banks headquartered in Chennai — the Indian Bank and Indian Overseas Bank — to address issues raised by their employees belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Vijay Sampla, NCSC Chairman said.

Speaking to the media in Chennai on Wednesday after a two-day review meeting with employees belonging to the Scheduled Castes in these banks and the management board of the institutions, Mr. Sampla said there were several gaps in these banks, especially with regard to promotions, filling up of vacancies, transfer policies, among others.

“They [banks] did not have any knowledge of many of the government schemes for members of the SC community, such as the Credit Guarantee Scheme. The implementation of a lot of schemes such as StandUp India, Mudra Yojana...there are lots of gaps in fulfilling them,” he said.

Mr. Sampla said the banks had given an assurance that they would bridge these gaps and address the issues raised during the meetings at the earliest.

“We will monitor the implementation of the schemes, listen to employee grievances and will strive to give justice to employees who are not treated fairly,” he said.