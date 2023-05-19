ADVERTISEMENT

NCPCR team to visit Chidambaram next week, following T.N. Governor’s allegations about forced virginity tests

May 19, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had also requested the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary for an inquiry into the matter, and had sought an action-taken report

The Hindu Bureau

A team from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will visit Chidambaram on May 24, in connection with Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi’s allegation of forced virginity tests (two-finger tests) being performed on girls, who were believed to be victims of child marriage. NCPCR member R.G. Anand announced this in a tweet on Thursday.

Earlier the NCPCR had requested the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary for an inquiry into the matter, while ensuring that the victims’ identities were not disclosed. It had also sought a report on the action taken, along with the relevant documents, within seven days of receipt of the communication.

