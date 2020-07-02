NCPCR seeks report over death of seven-year-old girl in Pudukottai district

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in Delhi has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports over the mysterious death of a seven-year-old girl in Aranthangi in Pudukkottai district, and has sought a detailed report into the incident from authorities.
NCPCR member R.G. Anand told The Hindu that the Commission has sought a report into the incident from the Pudukkottai Collector and the Superintendent of Police within seven days.
According to media reports, the girl went missing on June 30 and her parents filed a complaint with the Embal Police Station in Aranthangi. The following day, on July 1, the blood-soaked body of the girl was found behind her house in a dried-up lake. Police have been enquiring with three persons, in connection with the case.
Mr. Anand said that the NCPCR would stand by the family of the deceased and would bring to book whoever was behind this crime and would get him/them maximum punishment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. He said: “At the same time, each one of us should identify such offenders and bring them before the law. Parents should also keep a watch on where their children are going and with whom they are.”
Parents should also keep a watch on their neighbours and their activities and if anyone's actions were suspicious, they should alert the police or child protection officers, Mr. Anand added.
