NCPCR seeks report on the suspected murder of minor girl near Tiruchi

Tiruchi

08 July 2020 08:32 IST

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo motu cognisance of the suspected murder of a 14-year-old girl near Tiruchi on Monday and issued a notice to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, seeking a report on her death.

R.G. Anand, Member of the Commission, told The Hindu that the matter had come up for discussion at the Commission’s urgent virtual meeting held on Tuesday.

“It is really shocking to know the death of yet another minor girl within a short span of time,” Mr. Anand said. He said that the NCPCR had sent a notice to the Chief Secretary and the DGP on action taken on the death of the minor girl. The report had to be submitted within seven days.

Similar notices have also been issued to Tiruchi Collector, the Deputy Inspector General of Police and the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, to furnish information on the death and the action taken to arrest the culprits, he said.

“We are told that 10 teams have been formed to nab the culprits. It seems that the investigation is on the right track. But, we have stressed the need to bring the culprits to book immediately,” Dr. Anand said.