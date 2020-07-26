NCPCR begins probe in sexual assault cases

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo motu cognisance of three sexual assault incidents against minor girls across the State and a team headed by its member R.G. Anand has commenced an investigation.

The offences were reported in Thoothukudi, Mayiladuthurai and Gandarvakottai in Pudukkottai, it said. In a statement, Mr. Anand said there was an increase in such incidents in various districts, causing panic among children and the public. He assured that the Commission would ensure that those affected get justice.

The statement also stated 14 cases had been booked for crimes against 17 girl children during the lockdown period alone.