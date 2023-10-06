NCLAT rules in favour of Amalgamations Ltd., rejects appeal filed by minority shareholder

October 06, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a major victory for Chennai-based conglomerate Amalgamations Ltd., the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Chennai, ruled in favour of the group and dismissed appeals filed by Shankar Sundaram, one of its minority shareholders, in a 20-year-old dispute.

Amalgamations Ltd. was founded by S. Anantharamakrishnan in 1938. The group is into businesses ranging from manufacture of automobile engines to publication of books and periodicals. Tea companies are also part of its portfolio. Flagship companies include Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE), Simpson, India Pistons and Higginbothams, among others.

Post the death of Anantharamakrishnan in 1964, the shares were inherited by his descendants and their family members.

Shankar Sundaram, who owns 10% in AL (inherited from his mother Kalyani Sundaram) earlier moved a petition before National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chennai, alleging oppression and mismanagement in AL. He alleged that though the company had more than 40 subsidiaries, it was run like a single economic unit, impacting functioning of the units.

Mr. Sundaram contended that AL was closely held and therefore ought to be treated as a quasi-partnership firm and sought relief. He sought a board seat in one of the profit-making companies in the group and directions to buy out his stake at a fair market value.

In September 2019, NCLT had dismissed Mr. Sundaram’s plea against which he moved an appeal before NCLAT. Krishna Srinivasan, senior counsel, appeared for AL before NCLAT.

The Appellant argued through his senior counsel K. Ravi that he had been unjustly treated by his family members. The NCLAT held that this cannot strictly constitute “oppression and mismanagement” as defined under Section 397 and 398 of the Companies Act, 1956, or under Section 241 and 242 of the Companies Act, 2013. The tribunal was of the view that the Appellant does not have the locus standi to seek restructuring of the boards of the subsidiaries where he is not a shareholder.

NCLAT accepting the arguments of Mr. Srinivasan held that Mr. Sundaram is only a shareholder in Amalgamations Ltd. and hence the claim for such an “office of profit” in the other subsidiary companies does not arise as the appointments in the subsidiary companies are controlled by the respective board of directors in accordance with their respective articles of association.

Any inheritance of shares does not automatically entitle any of the family members to automatic post of director and therefore any “legitimate expectation” by the Appellant, in the facts of this situation, whether he is not a “shareholder” in the subsidiary companies, cannot be justified, it added.

NCLAT rejected Mr. Sundaram’s plea for buying out his 10% stake at fair value.

The NCLAT agreeing with Mr. Srinivasan held that only when there is a case of complete deadlock in the company on account of lack of probity in the management of the company and there is no scope of efficiently running the company as a commercial concern, there would arise a case for winding up on just and equitable ground.

Both AL and its subsidiary companies are not in a position of deadlock but instead are running smoothly and profitably, Justice M. Venugopal, member judicial, and Shreesha Merla member technical of NCLAT, said in their order pronounced on Friday.

