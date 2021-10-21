NCHRO demands CB-CID inquiry into encounter

The incident occurred on October 11

The National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO) is demanding a CB-CID inquiry into the encounter death of Murtaza Sheikh of Jharkhand, who was gunned down by the Kancheepuram police near Sriperumbudur on October 11.

The 28-year-old, along with his accomplice Naeem Akthar, was accused of snatching a gold chain from R. Indrani of Pennalur village on October 10.

The NCHRO set up a committee of human rights activists and organised a fact-finding tour to go into the encounter death of the accused person. The fact-finding report has been sent to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and top police officials.

The fact-finding team, headed by A. Marx, has reasons to believe that the accused did not pose any danger, and there was no need for the police team to gun him down as his gun had been broken.

The information about the state of his gun has been recorded in the first information report (FIR). When this was the case, the accused could have been easily caught by a strong police team of more than 300 people. However, senior police officials claimed the accused was in possession of a gun and had three bullets.

In this situation, the State government should order an inquiry by the CB-CID, and not by the Kancheepuram police.

The committee wanted the State government to give solatium to the family of the victim.

Mr. Marx said the committee, comprising nine human rights activists, visited the village where the victim stayed and the place where the chain was snatched, and the village where the accused was gunned down and spoke to senior police officials to get to the bottom of the encounter killing.