CHENNAI

10 June 2020 23:41 IST

As schools start online classes, NCERT issues guidelines on cyber safety

With several schools starting online classes for students, including those attending kindergarten, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has come up with guidelines on cyber safety for students, parents and teachers. However, some stakeholders seem to be clueless about the safety measures to be adopted while engaging in online learning.

The guidelines, contained in a four-page booklet that can be downloaded in PDF format, detail a list of do’s and don’ts while using the internet. The booklet provides guidance on how to keep one’s password safe and handle cyberbullying. It cautions students against befriending people they don’t know offline and posting sensitive information and images/videos online.

It also advises students to report immediately to the support team of the networking site if they suspect that their account has been hacked or stolen.

But some stakeholders whom this correspondent spoke to said they were unaware of the guidelines.

Sharanya N., a Class X student who uses her cell phone to attend classes, said that her teacher had sent her a link, which she had to click on her phone to be able to join the sessions. She said that she had not been taught how to stay safe on the internet in school.

R. Nethra, a parent of a 10-year-old, said, “My daughter has four sessions a day. The children become tired. It is bad for their eyes too.” She said that she was monitoring her child’s activities on the computer and mobile phone. The student’s grandfather monitors her online classroom sessions.

“I have taught her to stay away from websites, and she generally asks me before downloading games,” Ms. Nethra said.

Vasantha B., who is having to sit with her granddaughter during the online classes, has limited knowledge of the internet. “The online session lasts three hours every day, during which the child is taught rhymes,” she said.