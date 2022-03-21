NCC cadets should be catalyst for country’s transformation, says Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi

With their sense of service, they are the role models for the youth, he says

Governor R.N. Ravi honouring the winners of the events at the 12th CADO FIESTA on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) should be the catalyst for country’s transformation, Governor R.N. Ravi said on Sunday.

Participating in the valedictory function of 12th CADO FIESTA, 2022, in the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University in Perungudi campus in Chennai, he said youth are the future and hope of the country.

“Each NCC cadet, imbibed with nationalist spirit, should be a catalyst for transformation of the country. With their self confidence, disciplined conduct and sense of service they are the role models for the youth,” a release from the Raj Bhavan quoted him as saying.

Elaborating on how India was at the threshold of a historical leap to be the world leader, the Governor urged the youth to confidently avail themselves of the unprecedented opportunities created by the Prime Minister.

He recalled various welfare schemes of the Central government for the people. He further recalled how the colonial power had tried to destroy our sense of self and nationhood.

Prof. N.S. Santhosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University; Commodore Atul Kumar Rastogi, Deputy Director General, NCC Directorate (Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar); Dr. Ranjit Oommen Abraham, Registrar i/c, Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University; Prof.V. Balaji, Dean, Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University, Syndicate members, faculties and other officials were present. during the occasion.