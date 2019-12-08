NCC cadets organisecleanliness campaign

NCC cadets from 10 Tamil Nadu Battalion conducted ‘Clean India’ campaign at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Katpadi, where the school students participated in various programmes.
A seminar on ‘handwash’ was conducted and school headmaster V. Narendrakumar reiterated his demand for maintaining hygiene by the students during their schedule at school and home as well.
He infused the confidence among them by adhering to healthy habits like hand-washing where one can live a disease-free life.
Students also took part in a drawing competition, which was aimed at ensuring potable drinking water for all. NCC Chief Officer, K. Raja and Training Instructor P. Gunasekaran were the co-ordinators for the awareness campaign programmes
