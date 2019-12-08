Tamil Nadu

NCC cadets organisecleanliness campaign

more-in

A seminar on ‘handwash’ conducted

NCC cadets from 10 Tamil Nadu Battalion conducted ‘Clean India’ campaign at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Katpadi, where the school students participated in various programmes.

A seminar on ‘handwash’ was conducted and school headmaster V. Narendrakumar reiterated his demand for maintaining hygiene by the students during their schedule at school and home as well.

He infused the confidence among them by adhering to healthy habits like hand-washing where one can live a disease-free life.

Students also took part in a drawing competition, which was aimed at ensuring potable drinking water for all. NCC Chief Officer, K. Raja and Training Instructor P. Gunasekaran were the co-ordinators for the awareness campaign programmes

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2019 12:27:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ncc-cadets-organisecleanliness-campaign/article30233534.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY