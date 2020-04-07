NCC cadets join fight against COVID-19

Over 3,000 men and women from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have joined authorities in the fight against COVID-19, as they assist officials in ensuring food and other relief material distribution and also in ensuring social distancing in crowded areas.

Following necessary approvals from the Centre, the NCC has accepted requests from cadets, who have come forward to assist authorities during these challenging times, when the country is fighting COVID-19 with a 21-day lockdown. "Since NCC cadets are a trained force and their uniform would symbolise discipline, it would be easy for them to assist officials, who are already working hard," a senior official said.

"First of all, this was voluntary and even for them, parental consent was necessary. With parental consent, some 3,000 cadets have come forward to assist authorities. Presently, over 200 cadets in Tiruchi and 70 in Puducherry have reported for duty and about 50 would soon join in Kancheepuram," Commodore Malay K. Kukreti, Deputy Director-General of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar Islands (TN, P & AN) NCC Directorate told The Hindu.

Only cadets in Senior Division (College boys) and Senior Wing (College girls) would be involved in the work. "They are about 600 women cadets who have come forward." All District Collectors are informed of the cadets available and they could be used closer to their homes in assisting authorities in crowd management, ensuring social distancing and in ensuring social distancing near banks, ATMs, markets and in other areas, he said. "Some cadets are about to start work in Udhagamandalam soon," he said.

"They would not be subjected to any job where risk is involved. They would be under the district administration's monitoring and would be allotted work," he said. As for Andaman & Nicobar Islands, which comes under the TN, P & AN NCC Directorate headquartered in Chennai, some 100 cadets have come forward but the administration has not yet found any specific work for them as yet.

70 cadets in Puducherry

Over 70 cadets from the Group Headquarters in Lawspet in Puducherry have been assigned to assist the district administration and agencies with various protective measures during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

According to a senior police officer, 46 senior male cadets and 27 female cadets headed by two officers, five Associate NCC Officers and seven Permanent Instructor staff have been deployed to assist the district administration.

The cadets have been split into four groups and deployed at Villianur, Mudaliarpet, Mettupalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Street. The cadets will report to the respective Superintendents of Police in each zone,” he said.

An NCC official said that the cadets would be deployed in front of Banks and ATMs to ensure that people maintained physical distancing norms. They have been briefed by the NCC Group Headquarters Commander Colonel K. Jayachandran, Superintendent of Police C. Maran and officials from the Health department on the deployment procedure and the safety precautions to be followed.

The district administration has provided them with face masks, sanitisers and bottled drinking water. The cadets and the officers would be transported by special buses operated by the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) to the places of deployment during the lockdown. The cadets would be deployed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.