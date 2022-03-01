NCC cadets from Vellore who participate in Republic Day parade felicitated

They also participated in the Prime Minister’s Rally that was held on January 28

Lt. Col. Sanjay Sharma presenting the mementos to cadets Karan Kumar and Sathiya Priya in Vellore recently. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

The 10 Tamil Nadu Battalion in Vellore has felicitated two cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) for participating in the Republic Day parade that was held in New Delhi on January 26.

According to a press release, the Battalion’s cadet under officers, Karan Kumar, who studies in the Muthurangam Government Arts and Science College, and R. Sathiya Priya, from the Voorhees College, were honoured by Lt. Col. Sanjay Sharma, Commanding Officer of the Battalion.

Apart from participating in the Republic Day parade, the duo also took part in the Prime Minister’s Rally that was held in New Delhi two days later on January 28.

Interestingly, Ms. Sathiya Priya is the first woman cadet from Vellore to attend the Republic Day parade. After training hard for six months at various camps held in the State, the two cadets were shortlisted in December 2021 to participate in the parade.

They also took part in flag area competition there before returning to Vellore last month, the release said.