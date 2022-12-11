NCBC functioning without Vice-Chairperson, members for nearly 10 months

December 11, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), which is now a constitutional body, has been functioning without a Vice-Chairperson and members for nearly 10 months.

While Hansraj Gangaram Ahir was appointed as the Chairman two weeks ago after a delay of nine months, the Union government is yet to appoint the three members and the Vice-Chairperson of the Commission. The tenure of the previous Chairman and members, who were appointed in 2019, ended in February, while that of the Vice-Chairperson ended in the first week of March.

K. Dana Sekar, secretary-general, National Confederation of Other Backward Classes Employees’ Welfare Association (NCOBC), said a large number of petitions and many key issues that needed be resolved had been left unattended because of the inordinate delay in appointing the Chairperson and other members.

Though the Commission was accorded constitutional status in 2019, he alleged that the previously appointed functionaries did not function effectively due to COVID-19. The delay in appointing new members had made the body more inefficient in dealing with the issues faced by the backward classes, he said.

According to him, a large number of petitions filed by government employees, petitions regarding the inclusion of backward classes from State lists to the Central list, recognition of OBC associations in government institutions and many other issues had been kept pending.

While the revision of the ₹8 lakh ceiling for the creamy layer of OBC had to be done by the Union government, he pointed out that NCBC could send its recommendations regarding the same once in three years, which had not been done. He urged the government to appoint well-qualified members who understood the issues faced by OBCs.

Advocate K. Balu of the PMK, who has filed a case regarding the issue in the Madras High Court, said the delay in appointments was an indication of the disregard shown by the Union government for the welfare of the backward classes.

Referring to the alleged haste shown by the Union government in the recent appointment of an Election Commissioner, which came under the scrutiny of the Supreme Court, he asked why similar enthusiasm was not shown in the appointment of the Chairperson and other functionaries of NCBC.

Apart from appointing the members without delay, he said NCBC should set up regional offices in each State.

Incidentally, the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis has also been functioning without a Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson and members for about eight months.

