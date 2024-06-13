NCB arrests two Russians in Tiruvannamalai

Two Russian nationals were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (Chennai Zonal Unit) in Tiruvannamalai town for possession of banned substances.

According to a press release, officials of the NCB also seized 239 grams of psychedelic substances such as Amanita Muscaria (fly agaric) and magic mushrooms from the arrested persons. Based on a tip-off, the NCB team conducted checks in the temple town a few days ago.

An investigation revealed that the arrested persons were involved in conducting ayahuasca retreat ceremonies in Rishikesh, Manali and Tiruvannamalai. They were making preparations for conducting an ayahuasca ceremony in the town from June 15-17.

Potentially fatal substances such as amanita muscaria, ayahuasca, and kambo (frog poison) were used in the ceremonies.