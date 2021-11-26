Navy officer feared drowned in Kovalam

Navy officer J.R. Suresh

Chennai

26 November 2021 13:05 IST

An Indian Navy officer, who had come for a vacation with his family to Kovalam near Chennai, is feared to have drowned while taking bath in the beach on Thursday evening. The Chengalpattu police have sought the help of the Navy to trace him.

A police officer in Kelambakkam Station said J.R. Suresh, Lt Commandant in the Indian Navy, was carried away by a huge wave near the surfing point in Kovalam beach on Thursday evening.

Advertising

Advertising

The Kelambakkam Police have filed a case of missing person.