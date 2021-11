An Indian Navy officer, who had come for a vacation with his family to Kovalam near Chennai, is feared to have drowned while taking bath in the beach on Thursday evening. The Chengalpattu police have sought the help of the Navy to trace him.

A police officer in Kelambakkam Station said J.R. Suresh, Lt Commandant in the Indian Navy, was carried away by a huge wave near the surfing point in Kovalam beach on Thursday evening.

The Kelambakkam Police have filed a case of missing person.