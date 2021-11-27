Navy officer drowns in sea near Kovalam

J.R. Suresh

27 November 2021 00:08 IST

Wave drags him away while swimming

An Indian Navy officer, who had come for a vacation with his family to Kovalambeach, drowned in sea on Thursday.

The Chengalpattu police, who had sought the help of the Navy to trace his body, retrieved it on Friday.

A police officer from the Kelambakkam police station said the victim, J.R. Suresh, a Lt. Commandant in the Indian Navy, was carried away by a wave near the surfing point at Kovalam beach while swimming.

The police filed a man missing complaint, and sought the Navy’s assistance to retrieve the body because of heavy rain. A press release issued by the Defence Department said the Navy officer’s body was recovered near Kelambakkam on Friday.

The officer was posted in New Delhi.