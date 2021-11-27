Tamil NaduCHENNAI 27 November 2021 00:08 IST
Comments
Navy officer drowns in sea near Kovalam
Updated: 27 November 2021 00:08 IST
Wave drags him away while swimming
An Indian Navy officer, who had come for a vacation with his family to Kovalambeach, drowned in sea on Thursday.
The Chengalpattu police, who had sought the help of the Navy to trace his body, retrieved it on Friday.
A police officer from the Kelambakkam police station said the victim, J.R. Suresh, a Lt. Commandant in the Indian Navy, was carried away by a wave near the surfing point at Kovalam beach while swimming.
The police filed a man missing complaint, and sought the Navy’s assistance to retrieve the body because of heavy rain. A press release issued by the Defence Department said the Navy officer’s body was recovered near Kelambakkam on Friday.
The officer was posted in New Delhi.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...