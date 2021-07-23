Tamil Nadu

Navy, Coast Guard officers call on TN CM

The senior officers met with CM M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Senior officers from the Navy and the Coast Guard called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Friday.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, was accompanied by Flag Officer Commanding of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, Rear Admiral Puneet Chadha, during the meeting.

Separately, Inspector General Anand Prakash Badola, the Regional Commander of Coast Guard’s Eastern Region called on the CM.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Public Secretary D. Jagannathan and senior officials were present during both meetings.


