Navy, Coast Guard get remote control machine gun

It has been manufactured in tie-up with Israeli firm

The first batch of the indigenously produced 12.7 mm stabilised remote control gun (SRCG) system was handed over to the Navy and the Coast Guard by the Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi, on Saturday.

The Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi (OFT), is the nodal unit for indigenous production of the SRCG system. The systems are manufactured and supplied to the Navy and the Coast Guard through transfer of technology from Elbit Systems, Israel, in various phases. OFT has created state-of-art assembly and testing facilities for manufacture of the SRCG.

The SRCG system is fitted with a 12.7 mm M2 NATO standard heavy machine gun, designed for marine applications, mounted on-board ships and small craft and can remotely engage small boats, skiffs and other small craft with accuracy both during the day and at night.

Equipped with in-built day CCD camera, the thermal imager and laser range finder systems can observe and track the target during day and night operations, according to an OFT release.

The Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) team nominated by the Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (IHQ, MoD, Navy) conducted acceptance trials of the first batch of the SRCG. The induction of the gun into the Navy and the Coast Guard will enhance maritime security of the country.

The handing over ceremony of the first batch of the SRCG was held at the OFT on Saturday.

C.S. Vishwakarma, Director-General of Ordnance Factories and Chairman of the Ordnance Factory Board, handed over the first batch to K.S.C. Iyer, Director-General of Naval Armament, IHQ, MoD (Navy).

Sanjay Dwivedi, General Manager, OFT, was present.