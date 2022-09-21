Tamil Nadu

Navaratri celebrations at Ramakrishna Mission Students Home

Ramakrishna Mission Students’ Home will celebrate Navaratri Utsav this year too with the usual fervour at it’s Vivekananda Auditorium from September 26 to October 5. Swami Vimokshananda, Adhyaksha, Ramakrishna Math, Yelagiri Hills, will inaugurate the utsav at 7.30 a.m. on Monday. Programmes, including religious discourses, dance drama, villupaattu and Carnatic vocal will be conducted in the mornings and evenings. A display of Kolu dolls will be held. The Utsav can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/RKMSHOME.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
religious festival or holiday
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 21, 2022 7:27:54 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/navaratri-celebrations-at-ramakrishna-mission-students-home/article65918681.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY