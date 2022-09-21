Navaratri celebrations at Ramakrishna Mission Students Home

The Hindu Bureau September 21, 2022 19:24 IST

Ramakrishna Mission Students’ Home will celebrate Navaratri Utsav this year too with the usual fervour at it’s Vivekananda Auditorium from September 26 to October 5. Swami Vimokshananda, Adhyaksha, Ramakrishna Math, Yelagiri Hills, will inaugurate the utsav at 7.30 a.m. on Monday. Programmes, including religious discourses, dance drama, villupaattu and Carnatic vocal will be conducted in the mornings and evenings. A display of Kolu dolls will be held. The Utsav can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/RKMSHOME.