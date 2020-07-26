Naval team saves 12 Rameswaram fishermen whose boat capsized

In a swift operation by the Naval team from INS Parundu with coordination by the Indian Coast Guard, 12 fishermen were saved after their boat reportedly capsized near Manali island, south of Pamban bridge, near here on Sunday.

Officials at the Parundu Naval Station said that they received a call at 06.05 a.m. from Coast Guard Mandapam that a boat had capsized. The team, which was dispatched immediately, spotted the fishing trawler from a naval helicopter about eight miles from the coast.

As the boat appeared to be sinking fast, probably due to bad sea conditions and damage to its hull, four of the eight fishermen were winched up by the helicopter in two batches and evacuated to the Mandapam helipad. The remaining four fishermen were rescued by another fishing boat which too, reached here safely.

When contacted, Lt Cdr. Vivekanandan Manoharan said, the timely information enabled in spotting and rescuing the stranded fishermen.

Fishermen from Tharuvaikulam heaved a sigh of relief after the Naval team confirmed that all eight had been successfully saved. The fisherfolk were in an upbeat mood on seeing their near and dear ones safe back on shore. It is said that the trawler, in which the fishermen had set off to the sea on Saturday at 3 p.m., had developed a snag in the early hours of Sunday when they were returning with the catch, and had capsized.

After first aid, the fishermen -- Murugavel, Mariamman, Selvam, Ramu, Sannasi, Thangaraj, Madasami, Ramu, Sekar, Dharmaraj, Madasami and Subash were all sent home, officials said.