Naval personnel dies at detachment office in Nagapattinam harbour

April 30, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

A 30-year-old man serving in the Indian Navy allegedly died by suicide while on duty at the Naval detachment office in Nagapattinam harbour on Sunday, April 30.

According to the police, the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday at the Naval detachment office in the premises of Nagapattinam harbour. U. Rajesh, 30, a native of Kilvaithinankuppam in Vellore district, who has been serving as a Leading Seaman in Nagapattinam for the past two years, allegedly ended his life, police said.

The Nagapattinam Town Police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)