Natyanjali festival in Chidambaram from March 1

Special Correspondent February 27, 2022 11:53 IST

Special Correspondent February 27, 2022 11:53 IST

The annual festival will have dancers from across the country present classical dance forms

The annual festival will have dancers from across the country present classical dance forms

The 41st edition of the annual Natyanjali festival will be held on the premises of Rajah Sir Annamalai Chettiar Trust, in Chidambaram, from March 1. A. Sambandam, secretary of Chidambaram Natyanjali Trust, said dancers from across India would present classical dance forms like Bharatanatyam, Kuchupudi, Mohiniattam and Kathak. The event will start with devotional music, which will be followed by a dance performance by Anusha Raj of Mysore. On the inaugural day of Maha Shivaratri, the programme will begin at 6.15 p.m. and go on till 11.00 p.m. About 500 artistes, including solo dancers and dance troupes, will participate in the festival, he said.



Our code of editorial values