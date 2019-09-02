Nature enthusiasts spot rare butterfly in Yercaud foothills

Nature enthusiasts during a recent Nature walk in the foothills of Yercaud recorded the presence of a rare butterfly Tarucus indica, commonly known as the Indian Pierrot or Transparent Pierrot.

M. Elavarasan and N. Murugeshan, members of Salem Nature Society, went on a nature walk along the Yercaud Ghat Road recently. It was during this trip they spotted the rare butterfly.

N. Murugeshan said, “There are around five or six varieties in the genus Tarucus and the Transparent Pierrot is a rare species. This is the first photographic record of the butterfly’s presence in Tamil Nadu. Till date its presence has been recorded only in Maharashtra, Gujarat and other Northern States.”

“The [butterfly’s] transparent nature differentiates it. It is not easy to identify either. It is generally with closed wings and luckily, we photographed an open wing posture. This was later circulated amongst experts and online butterfly forums to confirm our finding,” he said.

“The species is identified with its transparent nature and presence of lighter black marks on either of the upper forewings. We later revisited the place to confirm its presence,” Mr. Elavarasan said.

According to A. Pavendhan, president of Tamil Nadu Butterfly Society, “This is the first photographic record of the butterfly’s presence in the State. It can be seen in scrub jungles, in drier areas and can also be spotted near Jujube trees which are considered to be its host plant. This sighting calls for a study of its presence at similar places along the Eastern Ghats.”