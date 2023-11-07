Nature enthusiasts call for speed restrictions on Anaikatti Road to end roadkills

November 07, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The recent roadkill of a spotted deer by a speeding car on Anaikatti ghat section on the Coimbatore – Mannarkkad Road is reaffirming the need to impose speed restrictions to save the wildlife, according to nature enthusiasts.

A deer was fatally knocked down by a car on November 2 evening when a family was heading to Thondamuthur along the inter-State road, which passes through reserve forest areas. The Forest Department imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the man who drove the car.

In August, a gaur died after it was knocked down by a truck on the inter-State road near the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History.

“The road is passing through habitats of a large variety of animals, birds, reptiles and insects. Besides the large herbivores like elephant and gaur, the forest is home to small animals, including porcupine and mongoose, birds and snakes. During the migration season of butterflies, large numbers of them die after being hit by speeding vehicles,” K. Mohanraj.

According to him, laying speed breakers at frequent intervals, especially on the straight stretches where motorists tend to increase speed, can be a permanent speed restriction measure.

N. Sadiq Ali of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust also wanted authorities to install adequate numbers of speed breakers on the ghat section.

“The Forest Department should also conduct routine patrols at frequent intervals on the road. Surveillance cameras, similar to the ones fixed in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, can also be used to monitor vehicular movement and possible illegal activities,” he said.

Though caution boards alerted motorists of the crossing of elephants and other animals along the ghat section, the majority of motorists ignored them, said a Forest Department official.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan said the issue would be taken up for discussion in the next sitting of the District Green Committee, in which District Collector and District Forest Officer would be present.

The Anaikatti ghat section has seen a rise in vehicular movement in the recent past, after vloggers and riders’ groups started publishing travel videos of the scenic route.

