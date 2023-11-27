Natural sand excavated from seafront in Mamallapuram; TNSCZMA to take action

November 27, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

Natural sand was found to have been excavated up to a depth of 5 feet along a 126-m stretch on the seafront near a private beach resort in Mamallapuram a few weeks ago, and the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) is set to take action over violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification, 2011.

During an inspection by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) in September this year, it was found that natural sand was dug to a depth of about 5 feet and the excavated sand was dumped to a height of 10 feet along the 126-m stretch. The resort had submitted to the local civic authority that the 2011 notification was inapplicable to it, as it (the resort) was established before the notifications (came into effect).

A senior official told The Hindu that a show-cause notice had to be issued to the accused before the issue of any directions under Section 5. The issue was discussed in a TNSCZMA meeting earlier this month and it was decided that the Authority would take steps to issue a show-cause notice. “Action is being taken to issue the notice,” the official said. Soon after it was found that excavation was carried out on the Mamallapuram coast at Thirukazhukundram taluk in Chengalpattu district, TNPCB officials inspected the area and submitted a report. The inspection confirmed that natural sand had been dug in the area between low and high tide lines and the violation was noticed in CRZ I-B Intertidal Zone. Though it was initially unclear whether the SCZMA or district-level authorities would act against the violation, it was later decided that the SCZMA would be delegated necessary powers (for the purpose) and not the latter, official sources said.

As per two notifications issued on September 30, 2022, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has delegated powers to the SCZMA under various provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, to act against CRZ violations. As per Para 3 (xiii) of the 2011 notification, dressing or altering sand dunes, hills, natural features, including landscape changes for beautification, recreation and other such purposes are among the prohibited activities.