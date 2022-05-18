Nation’s future intertwined with that of its youth, says Vice-President

May 18, 2022 16:50 IST

Venkaiah Naidu was addressing students of Lawrence School in Lovedale

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said India stood at the threshold of becoming a leading nation of the world, and that the youth could help bring about a change in its fortunes.

Addressing students of the Lawrence School in Lovedale in Udhagamandalam, Mr. Naidu said the “nation’s future” is intertwined with that of its youth. “With the progression of technology and indeed in all spheres of national life, as the next generation it becomes your responsibility to ensure that the progress we have achieved thus far is not only sustained but taken to newer heights so that when the world speaks of India, it does not do so only in terms of a resplendent past but as a present to reckon with and a future to look forward to,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For a tree to flourish, it has to replenish itself from time to time and should also be firmly rooted, Mr. Naidu said and added: “I find this analogy even more relevant when we talk of our ancient Indian culture and I observe it being replicated in your school.”

The Vice-President also spoke of the school’s 164-years of tradition and values. “You are indeed fortunate to be recipients of an all-round education that is an amalgam of academic and co-curricular learning. You must also bear in mind the fact that there are many children in our country who are not so fortunate and privileged as you are. Therefore, you have a greater responsibility and obligation to your society,” he said.

Mr. Naidu appreciated the school for upholding its “rich military traditions” and said “such customs mold you into disciplined, upright and patriotic citizens of our great country”. He went onto praise the school and its students for their cleanliness drive and for contributing to the welfare of tribal settlements in Gudalur and Pandalur.