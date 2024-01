January 25, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

A voter awareness rally was organised by the District Administration on the occasion of National Voters’ Day, from the Collectorate to the Four Roads junction in Villupuram on Friday. The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Nothing like Voting, I vote for Sure’.

Collector C. Palani flagged off the rally and urged the people to exercise their franchise in the elections without fail. He said that those who have completed 18 years must register their names in the list.