National Talent Search Examination on December 27

The State-level National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) for 2020-21 will be held on December 27, for all class 10 students studying in any recognised school in Tamil Nadu.

The Directorate of Government Examinations has said that application forms can be downloaded from the website www.dge.tn.gov.in from November 21 to 30. The filled-in application forms should be handed over to the principals or headmasters of the schools the students are studying in, with an examination fee of ₹50 by November 30.

While submitting the applications at their schools, students have been asked to wear masks and ensure physical distancing norms are followed.