National rights body seeks report

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo motu cognisance of the suspected murder of a 14-year-old girl near Tiruchi on Monday and issued notice to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police seeking a report on her death.
R.G. Anand, member of the Commission, told The Hindu that the matter had come up for discussion in the urgent virtual meeting held on Tuesday.
“It is really shocking to hear of the death of yet another minor girl,” he said and added that the NCPCR was expecting the report within seven days. Similar notices had also been issued to the Tiruchi Collector, the Deputy Inspector General of Police and the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, to furnish information on the incident and the action taken to arrest the culprits, he said.
“We are told that 10 teams were formed to nab the culprits. It seems that the investigation is on the right track. But we have stressed the need to immediately bring the culprits to book,” Dr. Anand said.
