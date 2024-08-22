GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National recognition to two IIT-Madras professors

President Droupadi Murmu presented the Vigyan Yuva Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awards

Published - August 22, 2024 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards to Prabhu Rajagopal of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Radhakrishna Ganti of the Department of Electrical Engineering at a function in New Delhi. 

President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards to Prabhu Rajagopal of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Radhakrishna Ganti of the Department of Electrical Engineering at a function in New Delhi.  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

 

Two professors of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras were honoured with Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar: Vigyan Yuva Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award on Thursday, for their outstanding work in science and technology. 

President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards to Prabhu Rajagopal of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Radhakrishna Ganti of the Department of Electrical Engineering at a function in New Delhi.  

Professor Prabhu is the advisor (innovation and entrepreneurship) at the Institute and he pioneered the automated ultrasonic inspection of marine and fluid-handling assets, such as pipes, terminals and tanks, using tethered and automated submersible vehicles. He has contributed to remote non-destructive evaluation of structures and processes through advances in ultrasonics and robotics, besides guiding start-ups to take the innovations to the field. 

Professor Ganti focuses on indigenous hardware and wireless communications stack development. He led the development of 5G radio systems at the Institute and his team is currently designing 6G technologies. He spearheaded the development of rural use cases in the international telecom union to provide modern telecom access and connectivity to remote and rural areas.  

Institute director V. Kamakoti said, he was proud of the awardees, whose stellar contributions in their respective fields, have led to technology of great national and societal relevance. 

 

Related Topics

higher education / science and technology / engineering colleges / award and prize

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.