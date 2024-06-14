ADVERTISEMENT

NPS provides flexibility in contributions and investments, says Deepak Mohanty

Updated - June 14, 2024 11:12 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 11:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chairman and Managing Director of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority says with more companies and investments coming to Tamil Nadu, the State holds a huge potential

The Hindu Bureau

Around 8.5% of the corporate sector subscribers and 6.2% of the all-citizen subscribers under National Pension System (NPS) are from Tamil Nadu. Chennai alone has 93,060 subscribers under the NPS while the State has 3,94,391, according to statistics shared by Deepak Mohanty, Chairman and Managing Director of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), during an interaction here in Chennai. As per the data collated until May 29, 2024, there were 56,32,202 subscribers for the whole of India.

Mr. Mohanty also pointed out that the participation of women under NPS private sector is higher in Chennai (30%) and Tamil Nadu (27%), when compared to India (25%). The participation of (private sector) subscribers aged over 50 years, is comparatively more (25%) in Chennai, as compared to Tamil Nadu (16%) and India (17%).

The majority of NPS subscribers were employed in private sector (47%), public sector (15%), self-employed (12%), government (5%), homemaker (2%), student (0.6%) and others (18%).

The NPS penetration, in terms of percentage of active companies onboarded under NPS, is 1% in Tamil Nadu as well as the whole of India. As on May 29, 2024, the number of corporates under NPS in Chennai stands at 815 and Tamil Nadu at 1,138. He mentioned that with more companies and investments coming to Tamil Nadu, the State holds a huge potential. Mr. Mohanty said that the NPS provides flexibility of contributions and multiple choices of pension funds and asset allocation to help accumulate a decent retirement corpus.

National Pension System (NPS) is a contributory pension system whereby contributions from subscribers, along with matching contributions from respective governments as an employer, are collected and accumulated, in an individual pension account of the employee.

