National Minority Rights Day: Stalin thanks minorities for contribution to Tamil language, Tamil literature and Dravidian culture

December 18, 2022 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin extended his greetings to an event to be organised by State Minorities Commission at American College on December 18, to mark the National Minority Rights Day.

Minister for Minorities Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan will preside over the meeting, he said in a statement. Mr. Stalin also extended his greetings to people of Tamil Nadu, and said the contribution of minorities in the State towards education, economy and industry was significant. He also thanked them for their contribution to Tamil language, Tamil literature and Dravidian culture.

Mr. Stalin also assured that his government would take all efforts to uphold social justice. Looking beyond lens of caste and Religion and standing up as one Tamil Community is the motive of the “Dravidian model” rule, he said.

He also sought co-operation for efforts taken by his government to make Tamil Nadu the number one State.

