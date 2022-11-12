National Lok Adalat settles 70,029 cases and awards ₹437.98 crore

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 12, 2022 20:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice S. Vaidyanathan, right, chairman of Madras High Court Legal Services Committee, overseeing the conduct of National Lok Adalat in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The fourth and the last of this year’s national-level Lok Adalat conducted across the State on Saturday settled 70,029 cases and awarded ₹437.98 crore, according to Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority (TNSLSA).

As per the instructions of Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T. Raja, seven Lok Adalat benches were constituted at the principal seat of the High Court in Chennai and three benches were constituted in Madurai.

Apart from these, 433 Lok Adalat benches were constituted in the district as well as taluk level legal services committees where 59,612 pending cases and 10,417 pre-litigation matters were settled. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press communique from TNSLSA Member Secretary A. Nazeer Ahamed, 3,080 motor accident cases; 1,222 check dishonour cases; 1,073 civil cases; 166 matrimonial disputes and 51 labour disputes were settled.

In a separate press release, the High Court Legal Services Committee (HCLSC) headed by Justice S. Vaidyanathan said the seven Lok Adalat benches in the High court settled 126 out of 1,147 cases listed for the day and awarded ₹15.40 crore.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

HCLSC secretary K. Sudha said that 24 out of 126 cases were those that were pending in the High Court for more than five years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
court administration
judiciary (system of justice)
justice and rights

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app