National Lok Adalat in T.N. settles 86,443 cases, awards ₹756.56 crore

February 12, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

A national level Lok Adalat conducted across the State on Saturday, February 11, 2023 led to settlement of 86,443 cases (including 64,978 pre-litigation cases and 21,645 pending litigation) and award of ₹756.56 crore to the parties concerned, according to a press communique issued by Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority (TNSLSA).

Acting on the directions of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul of the Supreme Court who was also the executive chairman of National Legal Services Authority, the TNSLSA cheque bounce cases, money recovery cases, labour disputes, maintenance cases, land acquisition matters, revenue cases and other civil as well as criminal cases for settlement.

Accordingly, Justice R. Mahadevan, chairman of the Madras High Court Legal Services Committee (MHCLSC), ordered constitution of seven Lok Adalat benches in the principal seat of the High Court in Chennai and three benches in the Madurai Bench of the High Court for settling the cases that were pending in the High Court.

Apart from these 10 benches, the TNSLSA constituted 437 benches in the district level as well as taluk level legal service authorities and identified 1,54,417 cases (including 1,17,385 pre-litigation matters and 37,032 pending cases) for being listed for settlement before the 447 Lok Adalat benches across the State.

The success rate was highly encouraging with 5,081 motor accident claims cases getting settled leading to award of ₹364.60 crore. Similarly, 1,538 civil cases too got settled leading to award of ₹74.29 crore and 1,479 cheque bounce cases worth ₹66.40 crore too attained finality. Further, 192 matrimonial disputes (except divorce) were also settled.

MHCLSC secretary K. Sudha said, the seven benches in the principal seat of the High Court in Chennai disposed of 179 cases and awarded ₹21.40 crore. The three benches in Madurai settled 52 cases and awarded ₹5.97 crore leading to total disposal of 231 cases and award amount of ₹27.37 crore.