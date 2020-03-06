National-level technical symposium held

Erudition-2020, a national-level technical symposium, was organised at C. Abdul Hakeem College of Engineering and Technology, Melvisharam, on Wednesday.

More than 200 students from various colleges participated and presented papers on subjects like physics, chemistry, mathematics and the English language.

K. Jagannathan, senior lecturer, IBS University, Australia, in his address, said that to succeed in life, students should have interest, inspiration and involvement. He advised students to do everything with interest. “Everybody is inspired by someone else, and students too would have been inspired by someone. This inspiration is a motivational force which can lead to a successful career. They should identify their skills and develop them,” he said.

Principal A. Rajesh presided over the function, and assistant professor, department of mathematics, K. Sankar, welcomed the gathering.

Associate professor, department of mathematics, K. Ramya, introduced the chief guest. Professor and head, department of physics, M. Thamilselvan; associate professor, department of chemistry, TPGIT, Vellore, N. Kalaivasan; assistant professor, department of mathematics, VIT, Vellore, K. Jagadesh Kumar; and assistant professor in English S. Esther Cynthia were the chairpersons of the programme.

Mr. Thamilselvan distributed certificates and prizes to participants and winners of the paper presentations. Associate professor, department of physics, M. Mohammed Abubakkar delivered the vote of thanks.