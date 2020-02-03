National level seminar organised

A one day national level technical seminar G - IGNITE -2020 was held at various departments of the Global Institute of Engineering and Technology.

“Whatever spark that is ignited here in this symposium must make a world of change in the minds of young engineering students because you are the potential to usher in a societal transformation, said A. Senthil Kumar – a senior research scholar in Cryogenic Engine Technologies and head of the department of Mechanical Engineering at VIT. . He urged students to inculcate values and humbleness.

Students from various other neighbouring engineering colleges participated in this seminar. The college chairman V. Rama Prasad advised students to think beyond the limitations so as reach their goal.