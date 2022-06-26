National level Lok Adalat in TN disposes of 83,196 cases and awards ₹465.44 crore

Cheque dishonour, motor accident cases, matrimonial disputes, civil cases and labour disputes get settled on Sunday

Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy (extreme left) of the Madras High Court presiding over one of the Benches of the national Lok Adalat conducted on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Cheque dishonour, motor accident cases, matrimonial disputes, civil cases and labour disputes get settled on Sunday

A whopping number of 83,196 cases were settled and ₹465.44 crore was passed as award amount by 433 benches of Lok Adalat conducted across the State on Sunday. This disposal figures were achieved as part of the second national lok adalat programme conducted this year as per directions issued by the National Legal Services Authority.

In a press release, the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority, led by Justice M. Duraiswamy, the senior most judge of the Madras High Court, said 62,944 pending cases and 20,252 cases in pre-litigation stage were identified and disposed of during the lok adalat conducted by district level and taluk level legal services authorities in the State.

Providing a break up, the TNSLSA stated that 3,181 cheque dishonour cases and 3,882 motor accident compensation cases were disposed of Rs. 76.22 crore and Rs. 180.08 crore of award amount was passed in those cases respectively. Apart from these, 1170 civil cases ere also settled and an award amount of Rs. 73.05 crore was passed.

In matrimonial disputes (except divorce), parties were called for negotiation and 225 of those cases were settled amicably. Further, 61 labour disputes too were settled an award amount of Rs. 3.82 crore was passed. Out of the total number of cases that got settled on Sunday, 502 were those that were pending in the courts for more than five years.

In a separate statement, the Madras High Court Legal Services Commitee (MHCLSC), led by Justice Paresh Upadhyay, said, 1110 cases were disposed and award amount of Rs. 14.07 crore was passed at the principal seat of the High Court in Chennai as well as its Madurai Bench on Sunday. Of the total, 757 cases were settle in Chennai and 343 in Madurai.

Justices C. Saravanan, D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shaffiq, N. Mala, S. Sounthar, Sunder Mohan and K. Kumaresh Babu presided over the Lok Adalat benches in Chennai and Justice S. Srimathy presided over one of the Benches in Madurai, according to the MHCLSC secretary and district judge K. Sudha. She said that the national level lok adalat was conducted by following all COVID-19 safety protocols and that the advocates and litigant public were also provided with Kabasurakudineer during the event.