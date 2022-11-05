National leadership looks at the country as one family, not geography: T.N. Governor

Bharat was the most prominent power house till the 18th Century, says R.N. Ravi, citing a report of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Saturday said the national leadership looked at the country as one family and not as a geography or a place where different people live.

“There has been a fundamental change in the way we look at our nation and the way we look at its destiny,” Mr. Ravi said addressing the valedictory event of the two-day Regional CMA Convention 2022, organised by The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Southern India Regional Council.

Mr. Ravi, citing a report of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, said Bharat was the most prominent powerhouse till the 18th Century.

He pointed out that it was now possible to restore the glory of Bharat, which was an economic powerhouse, as the country was moving towards celebrating 100 years of independence by 2047.

It was important to have a right understanding of Bharat and have the right spirit and emotional involvement in nation-building. Unfortunately, there has been a Western notion of Bharat, he said.

Nation’s evolution

Mr. Ravi gave numerous examples to point out how Bharat saw a civilisational and cultural evolution and not a product of any king or a conquest, unlike Western countries that were created by force.

The country is at the cusp of a revolutionary transformation and, as a whole, it has to progress. It will lead to comprehensive and inclusive development, Mr. Ravi said.