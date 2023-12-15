ADVERTISEMENT

National institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research celebrates 60 years

December 15, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

It organises a discussion on the future of engineering education and signs memoranda of understanding with regional institutions

The Hindu Bureau

The National institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) is celebrating its 60th founding anniversary on Monday with a discussion on the future of engineering education and signing memoranda of understanding with regional institutions.

Homero Murzi from Virginia Tech, United States of America (U.S.A.), spoke on the future of engineering education. Usha Natesan, NITTTR director, talked about the role of the institution and unveiled the diamond jubilee logo that symbolised six decades of academic excellence. 

V.S.S. Kumar, Chairman, Board of Governors of NITTTR, and M.V. Karthikeyan, Director, Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Kancheepuram, shared their insights into engineering education. IIITDM and VelTech also signed an agreement with the institute. A panel discussion on reframing professional development, involving industry and academia experts, was also held.

