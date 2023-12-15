GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research celebrates 60 years

It organises a discussion on the future of engineering education and signs memoranda of understanding with regional institutions

December 15, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The National institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) is celebrating its 60th founding anniversary on Monday with a discussion on the future of engineering education and signing memoranda of understanding with regional institutions.

Homero Murzi from Virginia Tech, United States of America (U.S.A.), spoke on the future of engineering education. Usha Natesan, NITTTR director, talked about the role of the institution and unveiled the diamond jubilee logo that symbolised six decades of academic excellence. 

V.S.S. Kumar, Chairman, Board of Governors of NITTTR, and M.V. Karthikeyan, Director, Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Kancheepuram, shared their insights into engineering education. IIITDM and VelTech also signed an agreement with the institute. A panel discussion on reframing professional development, involving industry and academia experts, was also held.

Related Topics

higher education / engineering colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.