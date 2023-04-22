HamberMenu
National Institute of Siddha to host exhibition of herbal plants and millets today

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal likely pay a visit to the exhibition and also hold a review meeting at the institute and also at the Central Council for Research in Siddha

April 22, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Siddha and the Central Council for Research in Siddha, located in Tambaram here, will host an exhibition of herbal plants and millets on its premises on Sunday.

The exhibition, organised as part of 2023 being observed as International Year of Millets, will coincide with the visit of Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), and Ports, Shipping and Waterways, to the premises.

The Minister will review the work of the two institutes, apart from visiting the exhibition. A statement from the institute said the exhibition, highlighting the importance of herbs and millets, will be beneficial to the public as it will showcase how to increase the intake of millets and various recipes based on millets.

