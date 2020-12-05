National Institute of Siddha to collaborate with National Institute of Epidemiology

The institutes will conduct joint research as well as hold workshops, seminars, webinars and continuing medical education programmes, a press release said

The National Institute of Siddha (NIS) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), an institute of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

According to a press release, R. Meenakumari, director of NIS and Manoj V. Murhekar, director and scientist-G, NIE signed the MoU on December 4. The directors and their team of experts, scientists and doctors discussed the various collaborative works in medical education and research.

The two institutes have agreed to collaborate in the following areas: conduct joint research and development projects in the areas of clinical and health system research, epidemiological studies and basic medical and allied sciences research to be funded by specific funding sources and to organise seminars, workshops, webinars and continuing education programmes and develop academic programmes in areas of mutual interest.

The MoU would also promote exchange of students, Ph.D./post-doctoral scholars and faculty for teaching and training programmes, use of laboratory and library facilities for institutional members and scholars.

Post COVID-19 care unit

A Post COVID-19 Siddha Care unit was inaugurated at NIS recently. Globally, though 65% of persons recover from COVID-19, they still suffered from various post COVID-19 symptoms such as fatigue, dyspnea, joint and muscle pain, cough, running nose and headache, a press release said.

To address the health issues of patients suffering from post COVID-19 manifestations, NIS director R. Meenakumari inaugurated the unit. In continuation of its COVID-19 care services, the NIS would provide treatment for symptoms such as cough, fatigue, joint pain, loss of smell and headache. The outpatient department would function from 8 a.m. to noon every day, the release said.