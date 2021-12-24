Tamil Nadu

National Health Mission signs MoU with four firms to expand Population Health Registry

National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a consortium of four organisations to expand works for the Population Health Registry (PHR), after piloting it in Kandamangalam block of Villupuram district.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said that 6.57 crore unique health IDs for people in the State were created for the PHR, an announcement made in the Assembly. With this, 25 more firms would be roped in by the end of January to take up work for PHR.

The pilot project covered 79,000 residents of Kandamangalam under population-based screening, ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ and universal health coverage. Women health volunteers were engaged in health profiling of individuals in the block, according to officials. “PHR is like an operating system. The platform will serve as the backbone for health in the State,” an official also said.

Officials said PHR would be based on the State family database. Firms would provide support, in areas such as engineering and technology for the project, and more would be roped in as Expression of Interest has been called for.

The Minister handed over appreciation certificates to women health volunteers on the occasion. Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and Mission Director of NHM-Tamil Nadu Darez Ahamed were present.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2021 1:03:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/national-health-mission-signs-mou-with-four-firms-to-expand-population-health-registry/article38024228.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY