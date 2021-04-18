Tamil Nadu

National Fire Services Week observed

Over 20 Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Sunday took out a 200-km cycle rally from Villupuram to Tiruchy to mark the National Fire Services Week.

The rally was organised by the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department (Central Zone) and it was flagged off from the Villupuram fire station by the Collector A. Annadurai.

District Fire Officer Robin Castro said the rally was held to create awareness on fire safety.

The National Fire Services Day is observed to pay homage to 66 firemen and officers of the Mumbai Fire brigade who lost their lives while fighting a major fire on the ship, Fort Stikine, in 1944.

The ship was loaded with cotton bales, ammunition, oil drums, besides other materials. ‘Maintenance of fire safety equipment is key to mitigate fire hazards’ is this year’s theme.

District Fire Officers M. Mano Prasanna (Thanjavur) and P. Loganathan (Cuddalore) participated.

