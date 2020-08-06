National Education Policy reflects sentiments of Tamils, BJP leader says

Tiruppur

Many Tamil children do not speak Tamil, and this policy will ensure that they learn their mother tongue, C.P. Radhakrishnan claimed

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 reflects the sentiments of Tamil people, said senior BJP leader C.P. Radhakrishnan in Tiruppur on Wednesday.

“Those who were apologists for the British will find [NEP 2020] difficult to understand,” he told mediapersons. Many Tamil children do not speak Tamil and this policy will ensure that they learn their mother tongue, Mr. Radhakrishnan further claimed.

When asked about Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami rejecting the three-language formula proposed in NEP 2020, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that the AIADMK and BJP are “separate political movements” and they do not have to agree on all issues.

On Wednesday, Mr. Radhakrishnan participated in a ceremony in Tiruppur to felicitate kar sevaks from the district who participated in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The former MP described the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya as a “victory for humanity.”