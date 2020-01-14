National Commission for Women sends notice to Myladuthurai college on action against students

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sent a notice to Dharmapuram Adheenam Arts College in Myladuthurai, following a complaint raised by an activist about the college’s dismissal of four students for consuming alcohol at a friend's house.

In December, a video where the four second-year undergraduate students from the college were consuming alcohol went viral on social media. The students, three of them female and one male, were dismissed from the college after a meeting of the institution’s disciplinary committee.

Following this, R. M. Karthik, founder of the All India Private Colleges Employees Union (AIPCEU) submitted a complaint to the NCW stating that the students had been dismissed without any prior warning or any corrective measures taken. He further alleged in his complaint that the college had circulated the dismissal circular on social media to publicly shame the students.

“I had approached Bharathidasan University which the college is affiliated to, with my concerns before approaching the Commission but no action was taken,” Mr. Karthik alleged. In his complaint to the NCW, Mr. Karthik had requested the future and the education of the girls to be protected and action to be taken against the college.

In the notice to the college, Shyamala S. Kundar member, NCW, has said that the complaint raised by Mr. Karthik pertains to the alleged cruelty, harassment and indecent representation of women and has asked the principal to look into the issue. The Commission has further directed the college principal to communicate the action taken about the same within 30 days from the date of the circular.